Here are key stocks that moved the most on July 16

Indian indices pared gain after hitting record high to end flat on Friday as gains in pharma, metal and heavyweight RIL were offset by losses in It stocks and banks.

The Sensex ended 19 points lower at 53,140 while the Nifty was down 1 point at 15,923. However, both benchmarks logged their first weekly gain in 3 week, rising 1.5 percent each.

Back home, Divi's Labs, Bharti aIrtel, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel and PowerGrid were the top gainers while HCL Tech, Eicher Motors, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and Adani Ports led the losses.

Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap index up 0.4 percent and smallcap idnex up over a percent.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Angel Broking: Shares of Angel Broking hit 20 percent upper circuit of Rs 1,274.45 after the firm posted strong results with profit more than tripling in the June quarter. The net profit surged 210 percent to Rs 117.85 crore in Q1, as against a net profit of Rs 38.18 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Operational revenue also rose over 94 percent to Rs 458.72 crore during the quarter under review versus Rs 236.09 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

L&T Infotech: Shares of L&T Infotech fell over 2.5 percent to Rs 4,299 on the BSE after the firm reported its June quarter results. The information technology solutions and services company reported a 19 percent jump in its net profit to Rs 496.8 crore in Q1 from Rs 416.60 crore in June 2020. Revenue for the three months rose 17.4 percent to Rs 3,462.5 crore from Rs 2,949.20 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Nitin Spinners: Shares of Nitin Spinners (NSL) rose 10.6 percent to Rs 181.80 after the CARE rating upgraded the long-term bank facilities of the company to stable from negative. While changing the rating, CARE Rating said: "The ratings assigned to the bank facilities of Nitin Spinners (NSL) take into account the significant experience of its promoters in the textile industry, NSL being a well-recognized entity with a long track record of operations in the industry and a diversified product profile."

Bandhan Bank: Bandhan Bank share price fell 3 percent to Rs 310 after the private lender said its loan book and deposits declined in the June quarter. In a business update to the stock exchanges, the Kolkata-based bank on July 15 said its loans and advances shrunk by 8 percent in the June quarter to Rs 80,128 crore from Rs 87,043 crore in the March quarter. Total deposits contracted by a percent QoQ to Rs 77,336 crore from Rs 77,972 crore, the bank said.