Here are key stocks that moved the most on July 15

The Indian equity benchmark indices ended at record closing highs Thursday afternoon boosted by strong gains in IT and realty stocks. The Sensex jumped 254.80 points, or 0.48 percent, to 53,158.85, while the Nifty closed 70.25 points, or 0.44 percent, higher at 15,924.20. Broader markets supported the rally with midcap and smallcap indices closing 0.48 percent and 0.95 percent higher, respectively.

Among sectors, Nifty Realty jumped over 4 percent followed by Nifty IT which rose over a percent. Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Pharma indices ended lower. On the Nifty50, HCL Technologies, L&T, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Hindalco Industries were the top gainers, ONGC, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, Grasim Industries and Coal India led the losses.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

L&T Technology Services: Shares of L&T Technology Services, the engineering services arm of Larsen and Toubro Group, jumped 19 percent to Rs 3,465.65 after the company reported strong earnings for the June quarter, beating street estimates. The company posted a net profit of Rs 216 crore in Q1FY22, recording a growth of Rs 11.1 percent as compared to Rs 194.5 crore in the March quarter.

KNR Constructions: Shares of KNR Constructions (KNRCL) rose 7.2 percent to Rs 260.40 on the BSE after rating agency CRISIL upgraded its outlook on the firm to 'positive' from 'stable' and reaffirmed the rating at 'CRISIL AA-'. As per CRISIL, the revision in outlook factors in expected improvement in scale of operations in KNRCL’s business risk profile with the sustenance of revenue growth of over 15 percent annually in the medium term while maintaining its healthy financial risk profile.

Sequent Scientific: Shares of Sequent Scientific moved higher by 7.5 percent to Rs 288 amid heavy volumes after the company announced the EUGMP approval for its tablets dosage manufacturing line in Turkey. Sequent Scientific in a press release on Wednesday said the approval was further complemented by the successful renewal of the EUGMP license for eight other manufacturing lines for various dosage forms including beta-lactam, non-beta lactam, terminal sterilisation, mastitis, powder beta-lactam, aerosol, pesticide and solids in Turkey.

Hinduja Global Solutions: Shares of Hinduja Global Solutions were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 2,968.25 on BSE following a report that Baring Private Equity Asia was set to pick up a controlling stake in its healthcare outsourcing division.

Dilip Buildcon: Shares of Dilip Buildcon slid 4 percent after the highways authority temporarily banned the construction firm from participating in any bids pending the outcome of an investigation into an accident at its project site.