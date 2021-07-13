Here are key stocks that moved the most on July 13

Indian indices ended higher on Tuesday, following a rally in Asian peers, mainly boosted by banking and financials. Gains in metals, pharma and heavyweight RIL also lifted the sentiment. A lesser-than-expected rise in June retail inflation also helped put stimulus pullback worries at ease.

The Sensex ended 397 points higher at 52,770 while the Nifty rose 120 points to settle at 15,812.

Back home, ICICI Bank, Grasim, HDFC, Axis Bank and SBI Life were the top gainers while Adani Ports, HCL Tech, Dr Reddy's, Tata Consumer and Tech Mahindra led the losses.

Broader markets were mixed with the midcap index up 0.2 percent and smallcap index jumping over a percent.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Sunteck Realty: Sunteck Realty share price gained over 2 percent after the company reported a 74 percent YoY increase in bookings at Rs 176 crore for the quarter ended June. The rise in bookings was led by the performance of its mid-income and affordable housing projects. Collections for the quarter was up 165 percent from the year-ago quarter to Rs 172 crore, the company said in its regulatory filing. Its collection efficiency improved to 98 percent of pre-sales during the quarter as against 64 percent a year ago.

SML Isuzu: SML Isuzu share price rose 5 percent after Navodya Enterprises bought equity shares in the company. According to bulk deal data on NSE, Navodya Enterprises bought 1,26,429 equity shares in the company at Rs 584.6 per share on the NSE.

Tanla Platforms: Shares of Tanla Platforms were locked in the upper circuit of 5 percent at Rs 930.55 on the BSE in Tuesday's trade after the company announced its board will consider buyback of equity shares of the company in their forthcoming board meeting. A meeting of the board of directors of the company will take place between July 21-July 22, 2021. In particular, on July 22, the Board shall, inter-alia, discuss and consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Brightcom Group: Shares of Brightcom Group were locked in the upper circuit of 5 percent at Rs 34.85 on the BSE ahead of the board meeting to consider the preferential issue of equity shares to specific individuals. The company further said its board is scheduled to meet on July 13, 2021, to discuss the developments regarding the recently announced LOI and the additional capital needed to execute the proposed acquisition plans. The company is also to consider the preferential issue of equity shares to specific individuals and entities subject to shareholders' approval through EGM and regulatory approvals, it said.

FDC: Shares of FDC were up 2 percent after the pharma company announced the launch of India’s first oral suspension of Favipiravir – Favenza Oral Suspension, used to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. This prescription-only solution is currently available at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across the country, the company said.