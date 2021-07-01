Here are key stocks that moved the most on July 1

Indian indices ended lower on Thursday weighed by losses in energy, IT and financial stocks. The sentiment was also lower as broader Asian markets also remained subdued on worries about new coronavirus infections and fresh lockdowns.

The Sensex ended 164 points lower at 52,318 while the Nfity fell 41 points to settle at 15,680.

Both indices rose around a percent each in the month of June, helped by declining COVID-19 cases, easing of pandemic-induced restrictions and a surge in vaccinations.

Meanwhile, broader markets were mixed for the day with the midcap index down 0.3 percent and smallcap index up 0.7 percent.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Vodafone Idea: Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) plunged 9 percent after the telecom firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,022.8 crore for the March quarter amid rising concerns over its ability to service debt and pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) & spectrum dues. The debt-ridden telecom operator had posted a net loss of Rs 4,532 crore in the December 2020 quarter. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company's loss narrowed to Rs 44,233.1 crore from Rs 73,878.1 crore in 2019-20.

Jain Irrigation Systems: The share price of Jain Irrigation Systems soared 10 percent after the company's March quarter earnings showed it turned profitable in Q4. The firm's consolidated net profit came in at Rs 63.9 crore as against a loss of Rs 328.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. The consolidated revenue rose over 19 percent YoY to Rs 1,793 crore versus Rs 1,505 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated EBIDTA margin increased from 1 percent to 11 percent in Q4 YoY.

Dabur India: Shares of Dabur India rose 4 percent on back of heavy volumes on hopes of improvement in operational performance. The firm recently announced that it will set up a new plant at Madhya Pradesh with an estimated total investment of Rs 550 crore. The firm has already secured a 51 acre land parcel and has begun construction work for the initial phase, which is scheduled to be completed within the current financial year.

Power Mech Projects: Shares of Power Mech Projects were locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 901 after order win from Central Coalfield. The company said that it has won a mine development & operation (MOO) project from Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, aggregating to Rs 9,294 crore over the contract period.

Bajaj Auto: Shares of Bajaj Auto gained nearly 2 percent after the company reported a 24 percent jump in its total sales in June 2021 to 3,46,136. The company had sold 2,78,097 units in the same month a year ago.