The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended at record levels on Monday led by robust buying in metal and IT stocks. The Sensex ended 307.82 points or 0.64 percent higher at 48,176.80, while the Nifty gained 114.40 points or 0.82 percent to close at 14,132.90.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 ending over 1 percent higher each. Barring Nifty Private Bank, all the sectoral indices ended in the green with the Nifty Metal index rallying the most over 5 percent.

Here are key stocks that moved the most on Monday:

Tata Steel

Shares of Tata Steel jumped 8.37 percent to close at Rs 696.90 apiece on the NSE. The company said it has transferred its stake in two companies to TSDPL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the firm, as part of reorganizing its India footprint. The company had transferred the 51 percent stake it holds in Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing and Processing Company Private Ltd (JCAPCPL) and 50 percent stake it holds in Tata BlueScope Steel Private Ltd (TBSPL) to Tata Steel Downstream Products Ltd (TSDPL).

The step was taken to reorganize the company’s India footprint into four clusters to drive scale, synergies and simplification and to create value for all stakeholders, the steelmaker said. The transfer will help consolidate its downstream steel processing services, it said.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals

The stock price of Alkyl Amines Chemicals rallied 17.25 percent to end at Rs 4,550.00 apiece. The company announced that its board will consider stock split on February 2 and will also consider setting up new project including amines.

ONGC

ONGC shares gained 4.08 percent to settle at Rs 97 apiece on the back of surging international crude oil prices. Oil prices touched multi-month highs on Monday on expectations that OPEC and allied producers may cap output at current levels in February as the coronavirus pandemic keeps worries about first-half demand elevated. Prices rose in line with broader financial markets with Brent crude futures reaching $53.17 a barrel, the highest since March 2020. US West Texas Intermediate crude touched $49.71 a barrel, the highest since February 2020.

Eicher Motors

Shares of Eicher Motors rallied 4.34 percent to Rs 2,653.00 apiece after the auto company reported strong sales growth for the month of December. Total Royal Enfield sales jumped 37 percent to 68,995 units in December 2020 as against 50,416 units in December 2019. Sequentially, total motorcycles sales rose 8.17 percent in December 2020 from 63,782 units sold in November 2020.

