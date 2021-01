Indian indices ended over a percent lower on Friday dragged mainly by auto, pharma and IT stocks. Investors also didn't seem very pleased with the Economic Survey 2020-21, tabled in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Survey forecasts India's FY22 real GDP growth at 11 percent. The nominal GDP growth is estimated at 15.4 percent. This year's Economic Survey captures the impact of COVID-19-induced lockdown on the economy.

The Sensex ended 588 points lower at 46,286 while the Nifty fell 183 points to settle at 13,635. Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices down around half a percent each.

Among sectors, the Nifty Auto index fell the most, down almost 3 percent followed by Nifty IT, down 2.6 percent. The Metal and Pharma indices were also down nearly 2 percent each, however, the banking index outperformed, rising 0.7 percent for the day.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

TVS Motors: TVS Motor Company jumped over 5 percent after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the December quarter, beating Street estimates. TVS Motors’ standalone net profit in Q3FY21 doubled to Rs 265.6 crore from Rs 121.1 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit of the company beat CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll estimates of Rs 231 crore. Total revenue from operations increased 30.7 percent to Rs 5,391.4 crore from Rs 4,125.5 crore, YoY.

Colgate Palmolive: Shares of Colgate Palmolive rose 2.5 percent after it reported a 24.74 percent increase in net profit at Rs 248.36 crore in the December quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 199.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The sentiment was also lifted as brokerage retained their bullish views for the firm post the earning. While Jefferies and HSBC had 'buy' calls on the stock, Credit Suisse and CLSA retained 'outperform ratings.

Maruti Suzuki: The share price of Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest passenger car manufacturer, fell 5 percent after the company reported its December quarter earnings. Maruti Suzuki posted a 24.1 percent on-year growth in net profit at Rs 1,941.4 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, but the operational performance of the auto major missed Street estimates. The company's revenue from operations in Q3FY21 rose 13.3 percent to Rs 23,458 crore from Rs 20,706 crore, when compared to the same period a year ago.

Shriram Transport: The share price of Shriram Transport Finance jumped 16 percent on Friday on the back of better-than-expected December quarter results. The sentiment was also lifted after global brokerage house CLSA upgraded the stock and raised its target price. The company's results surprised positively with better-than-expected asset quality and improving growth/NIMs. However, it reported a 17 percent decline in net profit at Rs 727.72 crore for December quarter 2020-21 as it made additional provisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.