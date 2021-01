The benchmark indices fell a percent on Monday, for the third consecutive session dragged by heavyweight Reliance Industries, which fell 5.5 percent after it missed estimates for the December quarter results. Losses in IT, auto and FMCG sectors also weighed on the sentiment.

The sentiment was also lower on the back of geopolitical tensions between India and China. sources said that soldiers of the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army clashed at the Balwan area in Naku La Pass, Sikkim, three days ago.

The Sensex ended 531 points lower at 48,347 while the Nifty lost 133 points to settle at 14,239. Broader markets were also lower with the midcap and smallcap indices down around 1 percent each.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Aurobindo Pharma: The share price of Aurobindo Pharma jumped 8 percent on reports that the firm has qualified for financial support under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme. The PLI scheme aims at the promotion of the manufacturing of critical key starting materials (KSM)/drug intermediates and APIs in the country.

Reliance Industries: RIL shares fell 5.5 percent after the firm's December-quarter earnings missed analysts' estimates. Reliance Industries’ Q3FY21 consolidated business EBITDA was down 5 percent year-on-year, missing estimates. The disappointing number was largely on the back of a miss on standalone EBIDTA, Motilal Oswal noted in a results review note. However, the company's profit of Rs 13,100 crore, up 13 percent YoY, beat the estimate, driven by investment income and near-zero tax liability.

Grasim: Shares of Grasim Industries rallied nearly 6 percent after the company announced its plan to foray into the paint business. In a regulatory filing on Friday, the Aditya Birla Group flagship company said that its board had approved an initial capital expenditure of Rs 5,000 crore over the next 3 years. The company’s ambition is to be a strong number 2 player in terms of both market share and profitability over a ‘reasonable’ period and targets 20 percent IRR.

Tata Motors: The stock fell nearly 4 percent after the company increases passenger vehicle prices effective January 22. The company has announced that it will hike the prices of its passenger vehicle range. Rising input costs and material costs of steel, precious metals and semiconductors have compelled the company to pass on a part of the cost to customers, the company said in the release.