Market Here are key stocks that moved the most on January 25 Updated : January 27, 2021 03:46 PM IST Shares of oil marketing companies slip as petrol, diesel prices touch a new high. CPCL share price fell 20 percent after the firm reported a Rs 556.44 crore loss in the December quarter. Kotak Bank fell 1.6 percent after brokerages remained mixed on the stock post December quarter numbers.