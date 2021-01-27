  • SENSEX
Here are key stocks that moved the most on January 25

Updated : January 27, 2021 03:46 PM IST

Shares of oil marketing companies slip as petrol, diesel prices touch a new high.
CPCL share price fell 20 percent after the firm reported a Rs 556.44 crore loss in the December quarter.
Kotak Bank fell 1.6 percent after brokerages remained mixed on the stock post December quarter numbers.
