Here are key stocks that moved the most on January 25

Indian indices ended nearly 2 percent lower on Wednesday, extending losses for the fourth consecutive session with Nifty falling below the 14,000-mark for the first time this year dragged mainly by losses in the banking and financial space.

The Sensex ended 937 points lower at 47,410 while the Nifty lost 271 points to settle at 13,967. Broader markets, meanwhile, were mixed with the midcap index down 1.5 percent and smallcap index up 0.2 percent.

Among sectors, all barring Nifty FMCG, were in the red for the day. The Nifty Bank index shed the most, down almost 3 percent while the Nifty Metal and Nifty Fin Services indices fell over 2.5 percent each. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto indices also lost 2 percent each for the day.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Auto stocks: Shares of automobile companies traded mixed on Wednesday, a day after the government approved scrappage policy for the auto industry. The Nifty Auto index was down over 2 percent with all stocks trading in the red. Tata Motors, Hero Moto, Eicher Motors, M&M, were down 3-4 percent each. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), on January 25, approved the vehicle scrappage policy which proposed to impose a green tax on old polluting vehicles. Government vehicles older than 15 years will also be scrapped, as per the policy.

Kotak Bank: The stock fell 1.6 percent after brokerages remained mixed on the stock post December quarter numbers. It posted a 16.14 percent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,853.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 as compared to Rs 1,595.90 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Brokerages remained mixed on the stock post the earnings. While Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were neutral, UBS and CLSA were bearish on the stock.

Chennai Petroleum: CPCL share price fell 20 percent after the firm reported a Rs 556.44 crore loss in the December quarter due to lower refinery run and tax expenses. CPCL had reported a Rs 290.58 crore profit in the same period a year ago. Revenue from operations fell to Rs 11,458.32 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 11,965.01 crore in the previous quarter of the last fiscal.