Indian indices ended 1.5 percent lower on Friday mainly dragged by banking, financial and metal sectors. Apart from these, the decline in heavyweight Reliance Industries further dragged the index ahead of its December quarter earnings.

The Sensex ended 746 points lower at 48,878 while the Nifty fell 218 points to settle at 14,372. Both indices also ended the week in red, down around 0.4 percent each.

Among sectors, the Nifty Metal lost 3.7 percent while the banking index was down 3 percent. The Nifty Fin services and realty indices also lost 2.5 percent each and pharma shed 1 percent. However, the auto index rallied for the day, gained over a percent on the back of robust Bajaj Auto earnings.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Bandhan Bank: The share price of Bandhan Bank declined 7.6 percent after certain brokerages cut FY21 earnings estimates for the bank due to elevated credit costs seen ahead. CLSA trimmed its FY21 earnings by 15 percent to account for higher credit costs. The brokerage downgraded its rating from Buy to Outperform and reduced its target price to Rs 390 per share from Rs 430 earlier.

Bajaj Auto: The share price of Bajaj Auto rose 11 percent after the auto major clocked its highest-ever standalone profit and turnover in the December quarter. The company's standalone net profit rose 23 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,556.28 crore versus Rs 1,261.6 crore in the year-ago period. The rise in profit was driven by a rise in volume growth and operating performance.

Biocon: Biocon shares plunged 11 percent after the company’s December quarter earnings failed to meet Street estimates with the net profit and operating income declining. The pharma major reported a 19 percent fall in consolidated net profit YoY at Rs 186.6 crore for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to Rs 230.3 crore in the same period last fiscal.

JK Tyre: The share price of JK Tyre and Industries hit its 20 percent upper circuit on the BSE after the company reported a sharp rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 230.46 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 driven by robust sales and favorable foreign exchange fluctuations. The company’s profit in the year-ago period was Rs 10.27 crore.