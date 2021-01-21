Here are key stocks that moved the most on January 21

Indian indices ended in the red on Thursday after hitting record highs in intra-day deals mainly dragged by banking, metals and IT stocks. The Sensex ended 167 points lower at 49,624 while the Nifty fell 54 points to settle at 14,590. In intra-day deals, the Sensex hit 50,000 levels for the first time ever. It rose as much as 392 points to its all-time high of 50,184 while the Nifty rose 109 points to its fresh high of 14,753.

Broader markets also pared morning gains to end negatively. The Nifty Midcap index lost over 1 percent while the Nifty Smallcap index was down 0.6 percent for the day.

All sectors also ended the day in the red. The Nifty Metal index fell the most, down 2 percent while the Nifty Pharma fell 1.4 percent. Nifty Bank also lost 1 percent and Nifty Fin Services shed 0.7 percent. The IT index also fell 0.6 percent for the day.v

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Havells India: The stock rose over 11 percent after it posted better than expected earnings for the December quarter. The firm's consolidated net profit rose 74.52 percent to Rs 350 crore in Q3 against Rs 200 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations was also up 39.67 percent to Rs 3,175.20 crore during the period under review as against Rs 2,273.29 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Bajaj Finance: The stock jumped nearly 3 percent on positive sentiment after global brokerage and research firm Bernstein turned positive on the stock saying it sees a massive 45 percent upside potential. Bernstein's positive view comes on the stock despite the firm posting a 29 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,145.98 crore for the Dec quarter versus Rs 1,614.11 crore last year.

RIL and Future Group: The share price of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) rallied 2.5 percent after the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) approved its deal with Future Group. The shares of the Kishore Biyani-led Future Group companies were also trading higher, hitting 5 percent upper circuit. Biyani had entered into a Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail in August 2020. Under the agreement, Future Group would sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehouse businesses to Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL).

Hindustan Zinc: The stock fell 4.5 percent as investors booked profit after the company reported a steady performance for the quarter ended December 2020 (Q3FY21). During the quarter, the company’s net profit increased 36 percent year on year (YoY) at Rs 2,198 crore against Rs 1,620 crore in the Q3FY20.