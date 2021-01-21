  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Here are key stocks that moved the most on January 21

Updated : January 21, 2021 03:40 PM IST

The Sensex ended 167 points lower at 49,624 while the Nifty fell 54 points to settle at 14,590. 
Havells India rose over 11 percent after it posted better than expected earnings for the December quarter.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) rallied 2.5 percent after the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) approved its deal with Future Group.
Here are key stocks that moved the most on January 21

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Fire in Serum Institute; Covishield facility not affected; India's total caseload crosses 1.06 crore

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Fire in Serum Institute; Covishield facility not affected; India's total caseload crosses 1.06 crore

Home First Finance Company IPO subscribed 79% on Day 1 so far, retail portion booked 87%

Home First Finance Company IPO subscribed 79% on Day 1 so far, retail portion booked 87%

Bajaj Auto Q3 profit rises 23% YoY to Rs 1,556.3 cr; reports highest ever turnover

Bajaj Auto Q3 profit rises 23% YoY to Rs 1,556.3 cr; reports highest ever turnover

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement