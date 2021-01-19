Market Here are key stocks that moved the most on January 19 Updated : January 19, 2021 03:44 PM IST The Sensex ended 834 points higher at 49,398 while the Nifty rose 240 points to settle at 14,521. Tata Motors jumped over 5 percent after brokerage house CLSA maintained a positive stance on the stock. Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate surged over 11 percent after the company posted robust earnings for the December quarter. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply