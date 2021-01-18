  • SENSEX
Here are key stocks that moved the most on January 18

Updated : January 18, 2021 03:41 PM IST

The Sensex ended 470 points lower at 48,564 while the Nifty lost 152 points to settle at 14,281.
Shares of UPL hit an over 11-month high of Rs 555, up over 6 percent, on the back of heavy volumes in an otherwise subdued market.
L&T Finance Holdings fell 6 percent after the company declared its Q3 numbers.
