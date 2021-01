Indian indices ended over a percent lower on Friday as major selling was seen in all sectors during the day. The IT sector fell the most, over 2 percent followed by the pharma index, which was down 1.5 percent. Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Metals also lost between 0.5 percent and 1 percent for the day. The Sensex ended 549 points lower at 49,034 while the Nifty lost 162 points to settle at 14,434.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Bharti Airtel: The share price of Bharti Airtel rose 4 percent after MSCI Global Standard Indexes said it will raise the weightage of the telco in the February 2021 quarterly review. Earlier this week, the company had announced that it has received required regulatory approvals for 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in its downstream companies. The company said it is initiating the process to revise its foreign investment limit to 100 percent, with immediate effect.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors' stock which has been rallying in the last couple of weeks, rallied 6.5 percent from an unverified account hinted at a tie-up with Elon Musk's Tesla. The auto major has quickly denied this. "Tata Motors has not taken any decision regarding a strategic partner for PV business," the company spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

The tweet from Tata Motors Electric Mobility (@TatamotorsEV) read, "Aajkal tere mere pyaar ke charche har akhbaar mein. Sab ko malum hai aur sab ko khabar ho gayi! #WelcomeTesla #TeslaIndia @Tesla@elonmusk". This account is not a verified account but is followed by the official handle of Tata Motors and has since then has been deleted.

GAIL: The stock fell over 3 percent after the company's board approved share buyback at price of Rs 150 per share via tender offer. The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share or 25 per cent for the financial year 2020-21 (FY21). The company said it has fixed January 28, 2021 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for buyback of equity shares well as for payment of interim dividend.

Den Networks: The stock jumped nearly 7 percent in intraday deals after the firm announced robust earnings for the December quarter. The firm posted a whopping 237 percent rise in net profit at Rs 65.5 crore versus Rs 19.3 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue rose 8 percent to Rs 342 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 318 crore in Q3FY20 and EBITDA was up 12 percent YoY at Rs 65 crore. EBITDA margin slightly improved to 19 percent in Q3 from 18 percent in the previous year. The stock settles over 2 percent higher.