Indian indices ended at record close on Thursday as IT stocks trimmed some losses after falling in early deals despite robust results of Wipro and Infosys. Gains in FMCG, pharma and auto sectors also lifted the sentiment. The Sensex ended 92 points higher at its closing high of 49,578 while the Nifty rose 31 points to its record close of 14,595. Heavyweights TCS, RIL, L&T and ITC contributed the most to the benchmarks.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Infosys: The share price of Infosys fell 5 percent in early deals on Thursday on profit-booking after the IT major reported better-than-expected earnings for the December quarter. The company posted a 16.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,197 crore in Q3 as against Rs 4,466 crore in the year-ago quarter. Infosys also increased its FY21 revenue growth guidance to 4.5-5 percent in constant currency terms. In October, Infosys had guided towards 2-3 percent revenue growth in FY21 on a constant currency basis.

Wipro: Wipro declined 6 percent in intra-day deals but later trimmed losses to end 1.4 percent lower even after the company reported robust earnings for the third quarter, beating analysts' expectations. The company posted a 21 percent rise in the consolidated net profit at Rs 2,968 crore year-on-year (YoY) for the period ending on December 31, 2020. It was Rs 2,456 crore in the year-ago period. Brokerages, however, were mixed on the stock after the earnings. While Credit Suisse maintained a 'neutral' call, Edelweiss had a 'buy' rating and Jefferies had an 'underperform' rating.

HAL: Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) surged 9.5 percent after the government approved procurement of 83 indigenously-developed light combat aircraft 'Tejas' for the Indian Air Force at a cost of Rs 48,000 crore. HAL will act as the lead integrator for building the aircraft at a targeted rate of 16 fighters per year. The first aircraft will be delivered three years after HAL and the IAF sign a contract.

SAIL: Shares of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) dipped 10 percent after the government fixed floor price at Rs 64 per share for its 10 percent stake sale in steel company via offer for sale (OFS). The OFS for non-retail investors opens today, while for retail investors, it will start on Friday. The government has decided to sell up to 206.5 million shares, or 5 percent of the total equity of SAIL, through the OFS, the company said on Wednesday. The 10 percent stake sale in the steelmaker could fetch the government Rs 2,600 crore in divestment receipts.