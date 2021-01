Indian indices ended flat on Wednesday, snapping three sessions of record close, mainly dragged by financials and pharma sectors. Index heavyweights HDFC, RIL, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank contributed the most to the losses.

The Sensex ended 25 points lower at 49,492 while the Nifty was up 1 point to settle at 14,565. Meanwhile, the broader markets underperformed benchmarks with the midcap index down 0.7 percent. Among sectors, Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Pharma led the losses while the banking, auto, FMCG and IT indices were in the green for the day.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Tata Elxsi: The stock hit a 52-week high, gaining over 15 percent on Wednesday after the IT firm reported robust earnings for the December quarter. The firm reported a 39.5 percent rise in profit at Rs 105 crore in Q3 versus Rs 75.4 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations rose 12.7 percent to Rs 477.1 crore for the said quarter from Rs 423.4 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.

Bharti Airtel: The stock rose 2 percent after it received a government nod to raise the FDI limit to 100 percent from 49 percent in its subsidiaries. "In compliance with the FDI approval dated January 2020 granted to it by the DoT, the company has received necessary approvals for its relevant downstream investments. Accordingly, the Company is initiating the process to revise its foreign investment limit, as notified to its depositories, to 100 percent with immediate effect," it said in a BSE filing.

SBI: The stock rose more than 4 percent after FPIs raised their stake in the company in the quarter ended December 2020. Mutual Funds reduced stake in the bank to 12.72 percent in the December quarter from 12.95 percent in the September quarter. LIC also lowered its shareholding to 9.74 percent from 10 percent in the same period.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors' share price added 2 percent on robust global wholesale numbers. The company's Group global wholesales in Q3 FY21 were up by 37 percent over Q2 FY21. Its group global wholesales in Q3 FY21, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2 78,915 units, higher by 1 percent, as compared to Q3 FY20. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY21 were at 90,365, lower by 4 percent, over Q3 FY20.