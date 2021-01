Indian indices recovered from morning lows to end at record close for the third straight session on Tuesday mainly led by a rally in the PSU banks, auto and realty sectors.

The Sensex ended 248 points higher at its closing high of 49,517 while the Nifty rose 79 points to its record close of 14,563.

Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index surged 6 percent in trade while the realty and auto indices were up 3 percent and 1 percent, respectively. The Nifty Bank, Nifty Fin Services, and Nifty Metal index were also positive further lifting the sentiment. However, FMCG and Pharma indices continued to be in the red for the day.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Tata Motors: The stock rallied 7.5 percent on the back of strong Jaguar Land Rover sales. The sentiment also remained positive after global brokerage house CLSA maintained a bullish stance on the stock. JLR Q3 retail sales came at 1,28,000 units (down 9 percent YoY) was broadly in line with a monthly tracker, noted CLSA. The Jaguar brand declined 21 percent YoY in Q3 while Land Rover performed better, down just 5 percent YoY, it added.

Sunteck Realty: Real estate developer Sunteck Realty reported a 7 percent rise in its sales bookings in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 led by better demand. The company said its sales bookings stood at Rs 349 crore during the October-December quarter, as against Rs 325 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, sales bookings in Q3FY21 rose 75 percent from the previous quarter that saw sales of Rs 200 crore. The shares of Sunteck realty rallied more than 2 percent to Rs 379 apiece on Tuesday.

GAIL: Shares of GAIL (India), the nation's largest gas distribution firm, jumped nearly 4.5 percent after the company said its board will meet today to consider share buyback as also payment of interim dividend for the fiscal year ending March 2021. The firm is likely to consider buyback of shares with a view to returning surplus cash to shareholders, the biggest being the Government of India.

Eicher Motors: The stock surged 3 percent after Credit Suisse maintained an outperform call on the stock. The global research firm has retained an outperform call on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 3,230 from Rs 2,740 per share. It is of the view that consensus has been bearish in projecting FY22 for Royal Enfield. "High order backlog and enhanced production mean Royal Enfield can sustain at 75,000 units per month for 12 months. Our FY22 revenue is 11 percent ahead of consensus and margin is 100 bps higher on high operation leverage," it said.