Here are key stocks that moved the most on January 11

Indian indices ended at record close on Monday mainly led by IT stocks, which surged after IT major TCS reported better than expected earnings in the December quarter. Gains in auto, FMCG, and pharma stocks also witnessed major buying, however, the banking and metal indices continued their underperformance. The Sensex ended 487 points higher at its new closing high of 49,269 while the Nifty rose 137 points to its record close of 14,484.

Among sectors, The Nifty IT surged over 3 percent while the auto index jumped 2.6 percent for the day. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma also rose over a percent each. However, the Metal index shed 1 percent and the bank index lost 0.3 percent today.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

TCS: TCS share price rose 1.5 percent after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended December 2020. The IT major reported a 7.2 percent sequential rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,701 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 backed by strong demand-led revenue growth. Other IT stocks also jumped on bullish sentiment post the earnings with the Nifty IT index rising over 3 percent.

DMart: Avenue Supermarts hit a 52-week high in intra-day deals after the firm reported a 16.4 percent rise in year-on-year profit December 2020 quarter. It posted a profit of Rs 446.95 crore in Q3 as against Rs 384.01 crore in the year-ago quarter. Avenue Supermarts' revenue from operations during Q3FY21 increased 10.77 percent to Rs 7,542 crore as against Rs 6,808.93 crore, YoY.

Apollo Micro Systems: The stock zoomed 14 percent after the company bagged a supply order worth of Rs 50 crore from Bharat Electronics (BEL). “The Company has bagged a supply order from BEL, a defence public sector undertaking (PSU) worth Rs 49.86 crore with a repeat order clause, for a maximum of 120 percent of the units originally ordered, according to BEL terms and conditions,” Apollo Micro Systems said in a regulatory filing.