Here are key stocks that moved the most on January 11
Updated : January 11, 2021 03:42 PM IST
The Sensex ended 487 points higher at its new closing high of 49,269 while the Nifty rose 137 points to its record close of 14,484.
TCS share price rose 1.5 percent after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended December 2020.
Avenue Supermarts hit a 52-week high in intra-day deals after the firm reported a 16.4 percent rise in year-on-year profit December 2020 quarter.