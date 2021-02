Indian indices ended in the red on Tuesday, snapping six straight sessions of gains dragged by losses in major key sectors including IT, auto, pharma and metals.

The Sensex ended 20 points lower at 51,329 while the Nifty lost 6 points to settle at 15,109.

Both benchmarks hit their respective record highs for the seventh straight session in intraday deals. The Sensex rose as much as 487 points to its new high of 51,835.86 while the Nifty jumped 140 points to its all-time high of 15,255.80.

Among sectors, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma lost around a percent each while Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG were down around 0.5 percent each. However, Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services indices rose around 0.2 percent each for the day.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Future Group: Kishore Biyani-led Future Group companies rallied after the Delhi High Court stayed the single judge bench order directing a ‘status quo’ on the Future Retail-RIL deal till the next hearing. Future Group stocks including Future Retail, Future Enterprises, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Future Consumer, Future Lifestyle Fashions rallied around 5-10 percent.

Torrent Pharma: The share price of Torrent Pharma fell 6 percent on profit-booking after the firm posted a decent show in its December quarter results. The company posted an 18.3 percent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 297 crore for the quarter ended December 2020 against Rs 251 crore in the December 2019 quarter. Its revenue was up at Rs 1,995 crore in December 2020 from Rs 1,966 crore in December 2019.

Amber Enterprises: Shares of Amber Enterprises India rallied 6 percent on the expectation of a strong bounce-back in room air conditioner (RAC) volumes during the current quarter (Q4FY21). In the October-December quarter (Q3FY21), Amber Enterprises had achieved pre-Covid sales level on the back of renewed consumer sentiments which led to demand acceleration.

Balkrishna Industries: Balkrishna Industries slipped 10 percent as investors booked profit after the company announced a capital expenditure (capex) plan of up to Rs 1,900 crore, which will be funded by internal accruals and debt if required.