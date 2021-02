Indian indices ended at record close with benchmark Sensex crossing 51,000-mark in intra-day deals for their fourth straight session after RBI kept interest rates at record lows while also retaining its accommodative stance.

The Sensex ended 117 points at its closing high of 50,731 while the Nifty rose 28 points to its record close of 14,924. Both benchmarks rose over 9 percent for the week on optimism around the measures announced in the federal budget.

Gains in the benchmarks were supported by banking stocks led by SBI, which surged 11 percent on better than expected December quarter earnings and bullish brokerage views.

The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped over 3.5 percent while the Nifty Banking index added over a percent. Among other sectors, the Pharma index gained the most, up 1.7 percent while the metal and fin services sectors also added 1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. However, the Nifty Auto index shed 1.3 percent and Nifty IT lost 0.9 percent for the day capping the gains.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

SBI: The share price of State Bank of India (SBI) surged 11 percent after the public sector lender reported better than expected earnings for the December quarter. The sentiment was also lifted after brokerages retained their bullish view on the stock and raised the target price for a 12-month period on strong asset quality outcome post-COVID-19.

Stove Kraft: Stove Kraft shares made a strong debut on the exchanges on Friday, listing with a premium of 29.35 percent at Rs 498.00 apiece on the National Stock Exchange as against the issue price of Rs 385.00 per share. The public issue of the Kitchen appliances maker Stove Kraft was subscribed 18 times during January 25-28. The stock ended 14 percent higher at Rs 53.80 per share.

Bajaj Electricals: Shares of Bajaj Electricals hit 20 percent upper circuit of Rs 921 on BSE after the company reported robust consolidated net profit of Rs 98 crore in December quarter (Q3FY21), on strong performance by consumer products (CP) business. The household appliances maker had profit of Rs 9 crore in a year ago quarter.

PSP Projects: PSP Projects share price was up nearly 7 percent after the company received additional work orders. "We are pleased to inform that our company has received an additional work order worth Rs 236 crore for an Institutional project at Gujarat. Further, our company has been ranked the Ll bidder (Lowest Bidder) by a regulatory authority for projects totalling to Rs 420.89 crore for construction of medical colleges at multiple locations at Uttar Pradesh," the company said in an exchange filing.