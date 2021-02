The Indian indices ended at a record close for the third straight session, extending gains since the budget session. The gains were mainly led by FMCG, metal, and banking stocks. The Sensex ended 358 points higher at its record close of 50,614 while the Nifty rose 106 points to end at its closing high of 14,895.

The Nifty Bank also closed at record high levels, breaching 35,000-mark for the first time ever. Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG rose 2.5 percent and Nifty Metal was up 2 percent each. Nifty Auto and Nifty Fin Services indices also added over a percent each. PSU Bank stocks surged on the government's recapitalisation plan with the Nifty PSU Bank up nearly 6 percent.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

SBI: Shares of SBI rose 6.5 percent after the lender announced its third-quarter earnings. The country's largest lender, reported a net profit of Rs 5,196.2 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, down 6.9 percent from Rs 5,583.4 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income (NII) in Q3FY21 rose 3.7 percent to Rs 28,820 crore from Rs 27,779 crore, YoY, in line with the poll estimates. The domestic net interest margin was flat on a sequential basis at 3.34 percent.

Future Group stocks: Shares of Future Group companies plunged on Thursday after capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred CEO Kishore Biyani from accessing the securities market for a year for indulging in insider trading in the shares of the company. Apart from Kishore Biyani, who was the CMD and promoter of Future Retail Ltd (FRL), others facing the ban are Future Corporate Resources Pvt Ltd, Anil Biyani and FCRL Employee Welfare Trust. The stock price of Future Enterprises, Future Retail, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Supply Chain Solutions and Future Consumer were down 4-5 percent during the day.

M&M: Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, rose 4 percent, extending gains for the fourth day after Morgan Stanley listed the automaker as one of its top picks in the auto sector, raising its target price by over 28 percent. Maintaining its ‘overweight’ stance on the stock, Morgan Stanley upgraded the target price on M&M shares from Rs 865 to Rs 1,112 apiece. The global brokerage believes the earnings upgrade cycle, ROE focus, and macro tailwind will drive the next leg in trade.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The share price of Jubilant FoodWorks rose 7 percent after the firm reported a 22 percent jump in its December quarter net profit at Rs 124.1 crore. The company posted a profit of Rs 101.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the firm were also up 10 percent at Rs 280 crore while the margin rose to 26.2 percent.

Apollo Tyres: Shares of Apollo Tyres rallied 7 percent after the firm's profit zoomed over two-fold to Rs 443.8 crore in the December quarter. The company had posted a profit of Rs 173.9 crore in the year-ago quarter and was in a loss in the October quarter. The rise in profit was on the back of a massive jump in operational performance.