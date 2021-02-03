Market Here are key stocks that moved the most on February 3 Updated : February 03, 2021 03:40 PM IST Shares of Ajanta Pharma rallied 3.5 percent after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended December 2020. The share price of Tata Motors rallied nearly 3 percent after the company valued its passenger vehicle business at Rs 9,417 crore. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply