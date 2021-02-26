Here are key stocks that moved the most on February 26

Indian indices ended nearly 4 percent lower on Friday following a massive selloff in the global peers after a steep rise in benchmark US Treasury yields. On the domestic front, the markets saw selling across the board led by banks, metals, pharma and auto stocks.

The Sensex ended 1,939 points lower at 49,100 while the Nifty fell 568 points to settle at 14,529. Both indices ended around 3 percent lower for the week.

Broader markets also ended in the red but outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices down 1-2 percent each.

All sectoral indices were also negative for the day. Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin services lost the most, down around 5 percent each. Meanwhile, the auto, IT and metal indices lost between 2 percent and 3 percent for the day. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty also ended 2 percent lower.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

DHFL: The shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 19.80, in an otherwise weak market, after the company received no objection from the central bank for the Piramal plan. DHFL on Thursday said it has received no objection from the Reserve Bank and has filed an application with NCLT for submission of the resolution plan of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance. Earlier this week, DHFL had announced the Piramal group's resolution plan getting approval from the RBI.

RailTel Corporation: RailTel Corporation of India (RailTel) made a decent debut on the stock exchanges on Friday despite a heavy sell-off in the overall markets. The stock, which was listed at a premium of 15.96 percent to the issue price at Rs 109 per share on NSE, extended gains to hit an intraday high of Rs 125.5, rising 33.5 percent from the issue price of Rs 94. It ended 28 percent higher at Rs 120.60.

Dilip Buildcon: Shares of Dilip Buildcon rose 2 percent after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for two NHAI road projects. It hit its 52-week high of Rs 697 in intra-day deals, up over 4 percent. In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said that it has been declared as L-1 bidder for two National Highways Authority of India Hybrid-Annuity Model (HAM) projects under Bharatmala Pariyojana, Phase I in the state of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry of orders worth Rs 2,241 crore.

Eveready Industries: Shares of Eveready Industries India was locked in 20 percent at rs 311.70 per share on BSE on media reports that the Burman family may become joint promoters of the company along with the Khaitan family. "The Burman family, the single-largest investor in Eveready Industries with a 20% stake, may become joint promoters of the battery maker along with the Khaitan family," reported Mint, quoting sources.