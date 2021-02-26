Here are key stocks that moved the most on February 26 Updated : February 26, 2021 03:41 PM IST DHFL shares were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit after the company received no objection from RBI for the Piramal plan. Shares of Nava Bharat Ventures rose over 3 percent after the company board approved the plan to buy back shares. Dilip Buildcon rose 2 percent after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for two NHAI road projects. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply