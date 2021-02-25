Here are key stocks that moved the most on February 25 Updated : February 25, 2021 03:42 PM IST Just Dial was locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 767.40 per share after the company announced the launch of its B2B platform. RCF rallied 20 percent after rating agency ICRA reaffirmed credit ratings of the company’s instruments and revised outlook to 'positive'. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply