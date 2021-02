The Indian indices ended 2 percent higher on Wednesday, in an extended trading session, led mainly by gains in banking and financials stocks with the Nifty Bank surging over 1,400 points. The Sensex ended 1,030 points higher at 50,781 while the Nifty50 rose 274 points to settle at 14,982.

Earlier during the day, trading at the NSE index was suspended due to a technical issue. The benchmark Nifty50 was frozen at 14,820.45-level up 112.65 points or 0.77 percent since 10.08 am. However, the index later reopened at 3:45 pm.

Broader markets also rose during the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up a percent each.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Bank stocks: The Nifty Bank index jumped 4 percent or over 1,400 points with all its constituents in the green after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that embargo has been lifted on the grant of govt businesses to private banks. Private banks can now be equal partners in the development of the Indian economy, furthering Govt's social sector initiatives, and enhancing customer convenience, FM Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

Coal India: The share price of Coal India rose over 5 percent after the company announced that it is considering a second interim dividend in the board meeting on March 5. The board meeting will consider and approve the payment of a second interim dividend for 2020-21 if any. March 16 has been decided as the record date for the payment of dividend if confirmed. Geojit Financial Services has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 155 apiece. The brokerage firm expects the firm to perform well in the short-medium term. "The long-term outlook remains positive with improvement in realization and the ability of the company to protect margins by improving efficiency," it told Moneycontrol.

Dilip Buildcon: Shares of Dilip Buildcon rose over 2 percent after the company announced that it has been declared as L-1, or lowest bidder, for two new Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) projects 'Bangalore Chennai Expressway under Bharatmala Pariyojna in the state of Karnataka, Phase -I (Package- I & II) worth Rs 2,439 crore.

Nava Bharat Ventures: Shares of Nava Bharat Ventures surged 11 percent after the company announced that its board will consider a share buyback proposal on Friday, February 26. The firm informed the stock exchanges that the meeting of the board of directors will be held on February 26, 2021, to consider the proposal for the buyback of equity shares of the Company.