Here are key stocks that moved the most on February 23

Indian indices ended flat on Tuesday as gains in metal and energy stocks were capped by losses in banking and financial space like heavyweights Kotak Bank and HDFC twins. The Sensex ended 7 points higher at 49,751 while the Nifty rose 32 points to settle at 14,708.

Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up around 1 percent each.

Among sectors, the Nifty Metal rose the most, up 4 percent followed by Nifty Realty which added 2.9 percent. The Nifty Energy index also advanced 2 percent while Nifty Auto jumped 0.85 percent. However, Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services indices lose 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Tata Motors: Shares of automobile major Tata Motors advanced nearly 7 percent after global brokerage house CLSA retained its bullish stance on the stock and raised its target price. The brokerage maintained a 'buy' call on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 400 per share. It also hiked FY22-23 EPS estimates by 4 percent driven by higher volume and better margin for India business. The stock price of the auto major has risen more than 86 percent in the last three months.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) jumped over 5.5 percent on the back of rising oil prices. The sentiment was lifted after brokerage house Goldman Sachs said that it sees oil prices rising above $70 in the coming months. "Oil prices will rally sooner and higher than previously thought as the global energy demand recovery outpaces the supply response from the OPEC+ alliance, shale and Iran," Goldman Sachs said.

Hindalco: Shares of Hindalco rose around 6 percent after the firm announced a capital allocation framework for Capex growth, debt reduction, and shareholders' returns. The company board also approved amending the dividend distribution policy on February 22. It will now pay an 8-10 percent dividend from the consolidated free cash flow against its existing policy of paying 10-30 percent of the standalone net profit. In an investor presentation, the firm said the allocation towards growth capex is considered at $2.5-3 billion over the next five years. It also expects to generate over $1-1.2 billion cash flow per annum post its normal working capital and maintenance capex. The firm further announced a $2.6 billion debt reduction plan by Novelis and a $0.3 billion debt reduction plan by Hindalco.

Zuari Agro Chemicals: Zuari Agro Chemicals' share price surged 18 percent after the company decided to sell its fertiliser plant in Goa to Paradeep Phosphates. The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on February 22, 2021, approved the sale of the company's fertilizer plant in Goa and associated businesses of the company to Paradeep Phosphates Limited as a going concern, on a slump sale basis for an agreed enterprise value of $280 million as defined in the Business Transfer Agreement and for entering into necessary Business Transfer Agreement with PPL, the company said in an exchange filing.