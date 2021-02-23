Here are key stocks that moved the most on February 23 Updated : February 23, 2021 03:45 PM IST Shares of Hindalco rose around 6 percent after the firm announced a capital allocation framework. Zuari Agro Chemicals' share price surged 18 percent after the company decided to sell its fertiliser plant in Goa Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) jumped over 5.5 percent on the back of rising oil prices. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply