Here are key stocks that moved the most on February 23

Updated : February 23, 2021 03:45 PM IST

Shares of Hindalco rose around 6 percent after the firm announced a capital allocation framework.
Zuari Agro Chemicals' share price surged 18 percent after the company decided to sell its fertiliser plant in Goa
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) jumped over 5.5 percent on the back of rising oil prices.
