India’s benchmark index ended 2.5 percent higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session as investors cheered budget announcements to propel a recovery in the pandemic-hit economy. Gains in the domestic indices were mainly led by banking, financial, infra and auto stocks.

The Sensex ended 1,197 points higher at 49,798 while the Nifty rose 366 points to settle at 14,648. Broader markets also surged for the day with the midcap index up 2.5 percent and smallcap index up 1.2 percent.

All sectors also witnessed massive buying during the day with Nifty Auto surging the most, up 4 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Fin services indices jumped over 3 percent each and IT, metal, and Pharma sectors rose around 2 percent each. Nifty Realty also rallied 3.7 percent for the day on the affordable housing push in the Budget.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Tata Motors: The stock rallied 17 percent on the back of better-than-expected December quarter earnings and the government's announcement of the scrappage policy. The firm's India business posted a 67.2 percent surge in profit for the December quarter, as the easing of coronavirus restrictions led to a pick-up in sales in several of the carmaker's key markets. The sentiment was also lifted after the auto major reported a 25.27 percent increase in total sales at 59,959 units in January.

Ashok Leyland: Shares of commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland rallied over 9 percent after the commercial vehicle maker registered strong growth in January sales and the government’s announcement on vehicle scrappage policy in the Union Budget 2021-2022.

Indigo Paints: Shares of Indigo Paints made a solid debut on the bourses on Tuesday, listing at Rs 2,607.50, a 75 percent premium against the issue price of Rs 1,490 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE. The stock later extended gains to hit its 110 percent upper circuit of Rs 3,129.

Cement stocks: Cement manufacturers were on a roll with sector giants UltraTech Cement, Shree Cement, Ambuja Cements, Grasim Industries and ACC rising 4-7 percent after the Union Budget focussed on growth with a sharp increase in capital expenditure (capex) allocation.