Here are key stocks that moved the most on February 19

Indian indices ended lower for the fourth straight session on Friday amid broad-based selling seen across all sectors. Losses in banking, auto and metal stocks dragged the markets the most.

The Sensex ended 435 points lower at 50,890 while the Nifty fell 137 points to settle at 14,982. Both indices ended nearly a percent lower for the week.

Meanwhile, broader markets also pared morning gains to end in the red with the midcap index and smallcap index down 1.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

NIA, GIC: Shares of New India Assurance Company (NIA) and General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) surged up to 20 percent, extending gains from the previous session on reports of privatisation. As per a media report, the government is mulling privatisation of United India Insurance and General Insurance Corporation. The New India Assurance Company rose 13 percent to Rs 184 per share on the BSE, while the General Insurance Corporation rallied 20 percent to Rs 205 apiece. Both stocks were also hit their respective 20 percent upper circuit in the previous session.

IDFC First Bank: Shares of IDFC First Bank jumped nearly 8 percent after the lender approved raising of funds up to Rs 3,000 crore. "The Board at its meeting held on Thursday, February 18, noted the significant opportunities for growth of the Bank based on the strong capabilities the Bank has built and the strong outlook for economic recovery in India, and has approved raising of funds for an amount aggregating up to Rs 3,000 crore, in one or more tranches," it said in an exchange filing.

Magma Fincorp: Shares of Magma Fincorp were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 125.05 after rating agencies placed the rating of the company’s long/short term bank facilities on watch with developing implication. In the past two weeks, the stock of the non-banking finance company (NBFC) has zoomed 114 percent after the company reported good October-December quarter results and further announced that Adar Poonawalla-controlled Rising Sun Holdings will acquire a 60 percent stake in the company by subscribing to Rs 3,456-crore preferential issue.

Unichem Laboratories: Unichem Laboratories' share price rose 6.5 percent after the company received United States Food and Drug Administration's (US FDA) approval for the Apremilast tablets. The company has received ANDA approval for its Apremilast Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg from the US FDA to market a generic version of Amgen’s Otezla (apremilast) Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg.