Here are key stocks that moved the most on February 19 Updated : February 19, 2021 03:37 PM IST The Sensex ended 435 points lower at 50,890 while the Nifty fell 137 points to settle at 14,982. Shares of IDFC First Bank jumped nearly 8 percent after the lender approved raising of funds up to Rs 3,000 crore. Unichem Laboratories' share price rose 6.5 percent after the company received USFDA approval for the Apremilast tablets.