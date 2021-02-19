  • SENSEX
Here are key stocks that moved the most on February 19

Updated : February 19, 2021 03:37 PM IST

The Sensex ended 435 points lower at 50,890 while the Nifty fell 137 points to settle at 14,982.
Shares of IDFC First Bank jumped nearly 8 percent after the lender approved raising of funds up to Rs 3,000 crore.
Unichem Laboratories' share price rose 6.5 percent after the company received USFDA approval for the Apremilast tablets.
