Here are key stocks that moved the most on February 18

Indian indices ended over half a percent lower on Thursday, extending losses for the third straight session dragged mainly by banking, financial and auto stocks. The sentiment was also weighed as Asian peers also declined during the day.

The Sensex ended 379 points lower at 51,324 while the Nifty fell 90 points to settle at 15,119.

Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks ending the day in the green. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.4 percent and the smallcap index added 0.9 percent.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

IndiaMART InterMESH: Shares of IndiaMART InterMESH surged over 6 percent after the company launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue in order to raise funds. The floor price for the issue has been set at Rs 9,065.61 per share, at a 5.92 percent premium to Wednesday's closing price. The board may offer a discount of 5 percent on the floor price at its discretion, it added. The issue price will be determined by the company in consultation with the book-running lead managers appointed for the issue, the company further said.

SBI: Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) rose 1 percent after global brokerage house Morgan Stanley reiterated its bullish stance on the stock and raised its target price. The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 426.45 per share, up 3.5 percent on the BSE in intraday deals. The brokerage has an 'overweight' call on the stock and raised its target to Rs 600 per share from Rs 525 earlier. It further stated that the bull case target for the stock is Rs 765 per share implying a 90 percent upside.

GAIL India: Shares of GAIL India rallied over 7 percent after the company announced that its share buyback will open on February 25. In a release issued on Wednesday, GAIL said that it will open its buyback on February 25 for up to 6,97,56,641 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, representing 1.55 percent of the total number of equity shares in the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company. The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 147.75 per share in intra-day deals, up 10 percent.

Gas companies: Shares of city gas distribution (CGD) companies such as Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Mahanagar Gas, and Gujarat Gas rallied up to 8.5 percent after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said to bring natural gas under the purview of Goods & Service Tax (GST) regime and announced massive spending on the country’s oil and gas infrastructure. Gujarat Gas rallied 8.5 percent, Indraprastha Gas surged over 4 percent, Mahanagar Gas shares were up 1 percent.