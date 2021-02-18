  • SENSEX
Here are key stocks that moved the most on February 18

Updated : February 18, 2021 03:39 PM IST

IndiaMART InterMESH surged over 6 percent after the company launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue in order to raise funds.
Shares of GAIL India rallied over 7 percent after the company announced that its share buyback will open on February 25.
Shares of Dish TV India jumped 2 percent after the company's board approved raising funds of up to Rs 1,000 crore.
