Indian indices ended flat but in the red on Tuesday as losses in banking and IT stocks overpowered gains in the metal and pharma space. The Sensex ended 50 points lower at 52,104 while the Nifty fell 1 point to settle at 15,313.

However, in intra-day deals, the benchmarks hit record high levels for the third straight session. The Sensex breached 52,500 level for the first time ever, touching its all-time high of 52,516, up as much as 362 points. Meanwhile, the Nifty surged 114 points to hit its fresh high of 15,431.

Among sectors, the Nifty IT lost the most, down 1.4 percent while Nifty FMCG fell 0.7 percent. Nifty Bank also shed 0.5 percent, while Nifty Auto and Nifty Fin Services were also in the red. However, the Nifty Metal index jumped 2.6 percent capping the losses and Nifty Pharma rose 0.4 percent.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

ONGC: ONGC share price jumped over 5 percent after CLSA upgraded the stock to an 'outperform' rating and raised its target price to Rs 105 apiece from Rs 90, indicating an 8 percent upside. The global brokerage had earlier given a 'sell' call on the downstream company's stock. CLSA said that the EBITDA for the firm was 13 percent ahead of estimates on higher interest costs and a prior period tax provision.

AstraZeneca Pharma: Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India rallied 3.5 percent after the company’s COVID-19 vaccines received approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use. A WHO statement said it had approved the vaccine as produced by AstraZeneca-SKBio (Republic of Korea) and the Serum Institute of India. "We now have all the pieces in AXplace for the rapid distribution of vaccines. But we still need to scale up production," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

NMDC: The share price of state-owned iron ore producer, NMDC rose 3.5 percent after Credit Suisse initiated its coverage on the stock with an ‘outperform’ rating. The global brokerage firm has given it a target price of Rs 162 – 45 percent higher than yesterday’s closing price of Rs 112 apiece. CS said that the company will maintain its elevated EBITDA in the coming years. It reported a net increase of 67 percent in EBITDA at Rs 2,873 crore in the December quarter, against Rs 1,119 crore a year before.

Brookfield India REIT: Brookfield India Real Estate Trust got listed at Rs 281.70 per unit, a premium of 2.44 percent to the issue price of Rs 275.00 per unit on the National Stock Exchange. The Rs 3,800-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust was subscribed 7.9 times by investors during the three-day bidding period that ended on February 5. The offer received bids for 60.5 crore units against the IPO size of 7.62 crore units. The stock settled 4.4 percent lower.