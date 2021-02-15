Here are key stocks that moved the most on February 15

Indian shares settled at all-time highs on Monday with banking and financial stocks leading broad-based gains. The sentiment was also lifted as Asian stocks hit record highs as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally boosted hopes of a quick economic recovery amid new fiscal aid from Washington.

The Sensex ended 610 points higher to its record close of 52,154 while the Nifty rose 151 points to settle at its closing high of 15,315.

In intra-day deals, the Sensex rose as much as 691 points to its fresh high of 52,236 while the Nifty rallied 177 points to its new high of 15,340.

Among sectors, the Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services rallied 3-3.5 percent lifting the benchmarks. However, Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma were in the red for the day.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Apollo Hospitals: Shares of Apollo Hospitals surged over 13 percent after the company reported better than expected December quarter earnings. It posted a 49.14 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 134.16 crore in Q3 mainly on account of a reduction in expenses. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 89.95 crore in the year-ago period. Brokerages were also very bullish on the stock post the results on strong margin lifting the sentiment further. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse were all positive on the stock.

Motherson Sumi: Shares of Motherson Sumi Systems (MSSL) rallied another 7 percent as investors cheered the auto ancillary company’s stellar December quarter earnings. Motherson Sumi's stock price had gained over 10 percent on Friday. The auto components major reported a nearly four-fold jump in consolidated net profit from continuing and discontinued operations at Rs 1,268.31 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company had posted a consolidated net profit from such operations of Rs 340.32 crore in the same period last fiscal. CLSA It upgraded the stock to buy from outperform and raised the target price to Rs 250 per share from Rs 175 earlier.

Vodafone Idea: The share price of Vodafone Idea declined over 3 percent after the debt-ridden telecom operator reported its December quarter earnings below analysts' estimates, leading brokerages to maintain a bearish outlook on the stock. Vodafone Idea on Saturday reported narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 4,532.1 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31, 2020. The company had posted a loss of Rs 6,438.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Amara Raja Batteries: Share of Amara Raja Batteries cracked over 6 percent after the company reported weak operating performance in the December quarter on the back of a decline in margin due to higher expenses. The company's EBIDTA margin fell 200 basis points (bps) QoQ and 160 bps YoY to 15.6 percent in Q3. However, it reported a 17.7 percent YoY jump in profit to Rs 193 crore. Its net sales also rose 12.1 percent YoY to Rs 1,960 crore. The sentiment vis-a-vis the stock was also lower after global brokerage firm Nomura downgraded the stock to neutral with a target at Rs 1,003 per share post the earnings.