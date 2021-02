Indian indices ended flat on Friday after rising in early deals as FMCG, energy, pharma and metal stocks declined. However, a rise in IT and financial stocks capped the fall. Heavyweights ITC, RIL, Bharti Airtel, and HUL dragged the benchmarks which ICICI Bank, Infosys and HDFC twins rose.

The Sensex ended 13 points higher at 51,544 while the Nifty lost 10 points to settle at 15,163. However, both benchmarks ended over a percent higher for the week.

Among sectors, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Metal fell over 1.5 percent each while Nifty Pharma and Nifty Energy lost over a percent each. However, Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Servdies rose 1 percent and Nifty IT added 0.2 percent trimming the losses.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Ashok Leyland: The share price of commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland plunged 5 percent after the company posted a net loss of Rs 19.38 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The loss included a one- time VRS cost of Rs 85 crore. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 27.75 crore in the year-ago period. Ashok Leyland’s revenue from operations during Q3FY21 rose 19.87 percent to Rs 4,813.51 crore from Rs 4,015.65 crore, YoY. EBITDA increased 16.31 percent to Rs 287.85 crore from Rs 247.48 crore in the year-ago quarter.

ITC: The share price of ITC Ltd declined 4 percent after the company reported an 11.4 percent fall in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. ITC’s consolidated net profit in the quarter ended December 2020 was at Rs 3,587.09 crore as compared to Rs 4,050.4 crore in the corresponding period of last year. Its revenue rose 6.1 percent to Rs 14,124.48 crore from Rs 13,307.54 crore, YoY.

Aviation stocks: Shares of aviation firms rallied after the government decided to increase the upper cap for domestic flights airfare. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has allowed airlines to charge 10-30 percent more for domestic flights with immediate effect, as per government order. SpiceJet shares jumped 2.5 percent while InterGlobe Aviation added 1 percent.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharma shares fell over 2 percent after the firm settled fund diversion case with Sebi. The top brass of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries will pay Rs 2.36 crore to the market regulator towards settling charges by a whistleblower that Sun Pharma had diverted funds through related party transactions.