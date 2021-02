Indian indices ended higher on Thursday, snapping 2 days of losses, mainly led by a rise in heavyweight Reliance Industries. Gains in FMCG, IT and metal sectors also added to the sentiment. The Sensex ended 222 points higher at 51,531 while the Nifty rose 67 points to settle at 15,173.

Meanwhile, broader markets were mixed for the day with the midcap index up 0.2 percent and smallcap index up 1.8 percent.

Among sectors, the metal index rose the most, up 1 percent while Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT added 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. However, Nifty Bank and Nifty Auto ended the day in the red.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Magma Fincorp: Shares of Magma Fincorp (MFL) were locked in upper circuit of 10 percent at Rs 93.40 after the company announced that Adar Poonawalla-controlled Rising Sun Holdings will acquire a 60 percent stake in the non-banking financial company (NBFC) by subscribing to Rs 3,456-crore preferential issue. After the infusion of capital, Magma and its subsidiaries will be renamed and rebranded Poonawalla Finance.

Hindalco: Shares of Hindalco Industries rallied over 5 percent after the company reported strong earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The company’s net profit in Q3FY21 rose 76.2 percent to Rs 340 crore from Rs 193 crore in the year-ago quarter led by better product mix, lower input costs and stability in operations. Standalone revenue during the quarter increased 11 percent to Rs 11,351 crore from Rs 10,230 crore led by higher volumes.

Bata India: Shares of Bata India shed 2.5 percent after reporting a weak set of numbers in the December quarter. The profit after tax declined 77.7 percent to Rs 26.4 crore from Rs 118.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. However, it had posted a net loss of Rs 44.3 crore in the September quarter.

JB Chemicals: Shares of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals surged nearly 11 percent after its net profit more-than-doubled to Rs 154.30 for the December quarter (Q3FY21), on the back of strong operational performance. The company had a profit of Rs 66.40 crore in the year-ago quarter.