Market Here are key stocks that moved the most on February 10 Updated : February 10, 2021 03:39 PM IST The Sensex ended 19 points lower at 51,309 while the Nifty fell 3 points higher to settle at 15,106. Shares of Max Financial surged over 5 percent after the company reported strong Q3FY21 numbers. Muthoot Finance rallied over 6 percent after the company reported strong earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.