Here are key stocks that moved the most on August 9

Indian equity benchmark indices ended Monday's volatile session higher led by IT and private banking stocks. The Sensex gained 125.13 points, or 0.23 percent, to end at 54,402.85, while the Nifty closed at 16,258.25, up 20.05 points, or 0.12 percent.

Broader markets underperformed the frontliners as the smallcap and midcap indices ended lower each.

Gains were seen in IT, private banks, financial services and media indices, while Nifty Metals, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty indices fell the most.

Read here:

After making a bumper debut on Dalal Street, shares of Gujarat-based Rolex Rings ended over six percent lower than its listing price. The stock closed at Rs 1,166.55 apiece on the BSE, down 6.6 percent from its listing price of Rs 1,249. However, the stock was up 29.62 percent from the issue price of Rs 900.

The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) fell more than 2 percent on lower margin guidance given in its earnings call for the quarter ended June 2021. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, the company's management said that the slower ad revenue recovery impacted margins during the quarter and going ahead the margin will be lower than earlier guidance provided after Q4.

It reduced the margin guidance to 20–25 percent after revising it to 25–26 percent in the last quarter.

Ipca Laboratories

The share price of Ipca Laboratories' rallied over 5 percent after global brokerage firm CLSA upgraded the stock to Outperform from Sell and also increased the target price to Rs 2,400 per share from Rs 1,620 earlier.

The company's Q1FY22 results were above CLSA's and consensus forecasts with all business segments coming in above expectations. "Lower opex once again drove the beat on Ebitda margins. Ipca has had a strong start to FY22, and its 9-10% YoY revenue growth and 25% Ebitda margin guidance for FY22 have upside risk. Higher margin assumption and lower tax rate guidance for FY23 lift FY22-24CL EPS by 7-16%," CLSA said.

Venky’s (India)

The share price of Venky's ended over 7 percent lower after the company reported its Q1 earnings. The company's n et profit rose 17.3 percent to Rs 55.1 crore versus Rs 47 crore, while r evenue increased to Rs 1,084.7 crore from Rs 541.5 crore, YoY.

NALCO

NALCO shares have been hammered after the company’s sales volumes for June was 10-15 percent off-target. The stock ended 11.69 lower at Rs 82.70 apiece on the BSE. The numbers were all the more disappointing because competitors like Hindalco, Vedanta and other global majors made good money from their aluminium segment.