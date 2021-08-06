Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the policy rates unchanged. The Sensex fell 215.12 points, or 0.39 percent, to end at 54,277.72, while the Nifty closed 56.40 points, or 0.35 percent lower at 16,238.20.

Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices ended marginally higher.

Among sectors, pharma, realty, media and financial services indices witnessed selling pressure, while Nifty Auto, Nifty Private Banks, Nifty Metal Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty IT ended in the green.

Here are key stocks that moved the most on August 6

Shares of Future Group companies including Future Retail, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Enterprises and Future Supply Chain Solutions hit 10 percent lower circuit after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Amazon in dispute with the group saying that the emergency award was enforceable in Indian law.

The verdict comes nearly a year after Reliance Retail announced the acquisition of Future Group's retail, wholesale and logistics and warehousing business by way of a slump sale for Rs 24,713 crore in August

Reliance Industries shares fell over 2 percent after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Amazon in a dispute with Future Retail. The top court ruled that Future Retail's Rs 24,731 crore deal to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries was bound by an arbitrator's order that put the transaction on hold.

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea's (Vi) shares rallied almost 20 percent after the government moved to amend a law that would nullify retro tax demands from businesses. The new legislation is expected to benefit companies like Vodafone that are battling arbitration cases due to the law, as it seeks to withdraw retrospective amendments to the law that had raised demands on businesses.

Shares of Tata Chemicals ended 7.10 percent higher at Rs 824.00 after the company’s Q1FY22 net profit spiked to Rs 342.1 crore from Rs 74.1 crore and revenue increased 26.8 percent to Rs 2,977.2 crore from Rs 2,348.2 crore, YoY. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 844.00 intraday.

Adani Power

Adani Power ended at 5 percent upper circuit after the company reported consolidated profit at Rs 278.22 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 682.46 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 6,568.86 crore from Rs 5,203.83 crore, YoY.

Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital share price rallied more than 7 percent after the company reported Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 302 crore, registering a growht of 52 percent from Rs 198 crore, YoY. Revenue rose to Rs 4,632 crore versus Rs 4,292 crore, YoY.

(Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)