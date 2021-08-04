Here are key stocks that moved the most on August 4

The Indian equity benchmark indices ended at record closing highs Wednesday led by financial stocks. The Sensex rallied 546.41 points, or 1.02 percent, to 54,369.77, while the Nifty ended 128.05 points, or 0.79 percent, higher at 16,258.80.

Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices underperformed the frontliners to end a percent lower each.

Barring banks, all other sectoral indices closed in the red.

Read here:

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, ended over 2 percent after it reported a sharp 55.3 percent rise in net profit for the first quarter of current fiscal at Rs 6,504 crore as compared to Rs 4,189.3 crore. The bank posted a net interest income (NII) of Rs 27,638 crore in Q1FY22, registering a growth of 3.7 percent from Rs 26,641.6 crore, YoY.

The stock price hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 467.30 apiece intraday.

The share price of cash-strapped telco Vodafone Idea nosedived 18.51 percent to end at Rs 6.03 after Vodafone Chief Executive Officer Nick Read ruled out further equity infusion in the company. Read, the CEO of the UK-based telecom major, while acknowledging that Vi is going through tough times, clarified that Vodafone Group Plc has no plans to infuse equity to keep it afloat, reports said.

The stock hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 5.95 apiece intraday.

Coforge shares ended over 4 percent lower amid buzz that a promoter likely offloaded some stake in the IT company in a large bulk deal. In a block deal, a total of 45 lakh Coforge shares, equivalent to 7.5 percent equity of the company, likely changed hands at an average price of Rs 4,749 apiece in opening trade. Promoter Barings PE was the likely seller of Coforge shares, , sources told CNBC-TV18. The shares offloaded are estimated at Rs 2,129 crore.

IIFL Wealth Management

IIFL Wealth Management share price jumped over 13 percent, a day after the company declared its June quarter results. The company's net profit rose 42.03 percent to Rs 116.85 crore in Q1FY22 as against Rs 82.27 crore, YoY.