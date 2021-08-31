Here are key stocks that moved the most on August 31

The Indian equity benchmark indices ended at fresh record highs on Tuesday led by gains in metals and financial stocks amid mixed global cues. The Sensex jumped 662.63 points, or 1.16 percent, to 57,552.39, while the Nifty ended 201.15 points, or 1.19 percent, higher at 17,132.20.

Broader markets supported the rally, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 gauges gaining 0.28 percent and 0.53 percent, respectively.

Among sectors, gains were seen in metals, pharma, PSU Bank, IT and FMCG indices, while Nifty Auto, Nifty Media and Nifty Realty ended with minor losses.

"Nifty sliced through 17,000 without much effort. A flat advance-decline ratio on such a day denotes traders flocking to largecaps and taking profits out of mid and smallcaps. Nifty could now face resistance at 17,250 while 16,951 could provide support," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank declined 12.62 percent to close at Rs 1,130.75 after CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting sources, that the bank’s Head Internal Audit at Jaipur Head Office Sumit Dhir has resigned. Dhir was seen as replacement for Nitin Gupta, Chief Audit Officer who resigned on March 3, 2021.

This is the third high profile resignation at the bank in recent months. On July 14, 2021, Alok Gupta resigned from the post of Chief Risk Officer.

Bharti Airtel share price jumped 6.99 percent to end at Rs 663.70 apiece on the BSE after the company’s Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal called for a tariff hike and a need to increase the company’s Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

CLSA sees upside potential to its Bharti Airtel forecasts and believes the stock valuation is compelling. The stock price hit a record high of Rs 667.95 apiece during the day.

Chemicals maker SRF's board on Tuesday approved a bonus issue for its shareholders, who will get four shares for each share held. SRF shares jumped to a record high of Rs 10,354.25 intraday after the announcement as shareholders cheered the bonus issue.

The shares finally ended 4.42 percent higher at Rs 10,140.65 on the BSE.

Shares of Titan Company Ltd rose 2.32 percent to end at Rs 1,921.25 apiece. The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 1924.60 on the BSE intraday. Titan CFO Ashok Sonthalia told CNBC-TV18 that Titan has been preparing for gold hallmarking and stands to benefit from it.