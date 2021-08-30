Here are key stocks that moved the most on August 30

The Indian equity benchmark indices ended at record closing highs led by strong buying across sectors amid positive global cues. The Sensex rallied 765.04 points, or 1.36 percent, to end at 56,889.76, while the Nifty closed at 16,931.05, up 225.85 points, or 1.35 percent.

Broader markets, the midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the headline gauges.

Barring Nifty IT, all the other sectoral indices ended with strong gains with metals, banking, pharma, auto and realty indices rallying the most.

"Markets regained momentum and settled with gains of nearly one and a half percent, tracking firm global cues. The surge in the index was led by banking and financials pack today, which look upbeat to maintain the bias. Going ahead, the upcoming macroeconomic data i.e. GDP numbers and auto sales numbers will be in focus for further cues on economic recovery," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

Mishra expects the prevailing uptrend to continue and suggests keeping the focus on the selection of stocks.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Bharti Airtel share price rallied 4.44 percent to end at Rs 620.35 apiece after Sunil Bharti Mittal called for a tariff hike as he said 35 percent of the revenue generated is given out as levies to the government.

“ It is time to raise tariffs. Rs 35 out of Rs 100 of revenue generated by industries is given out as levies to the government,” Mittal said.

It would be a grave error if Airtel stayed with business as usual as this time, he said, adding the leverage is bothering both investors and the company.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India ended 2.90 percent higher at Rs 6,797.10 apiece after the company announced a hike across models. In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki said it plans to hike its prices across models from September.

Over the past year, the cost of Maruti Suzuki vehicles continues to be adversely impacted, the company said, citing an increase in various input costs. It has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise, Maruti Suzuki added.

The incoming hike becomes the fourth so far in 2021. The automaker has raised its prices in July, April and January.

Shares of Vedanta rallied 2.15 percent to Rs 298.80 after the company announced that its board will meet this week to consider and approve the first interim dividend for 2021-22.

The street is expecting a high dividend from the company. Vedanta has a deadline of October 2021 to pass on the dividend received from its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc and avoid tax implications.

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings gained over 3 percent to Rs 83.85 after CNBC-TV18 reported that the company is in advanced talks with HSBC to sell its mutual fund arm. The sale of L&T Mutual Fund has been in the works for a while, people with direct knowledge of the development told CNBC-TV18. It is understood that both the parties have signed an exclusivity period for these deal talks to fructify.

Zomato share price jumped 7.02 percent to close at Rs 133.40 apiece on the BSE after the global brokerages Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock.

Goldman Sachs believes that Zomato is well-positioned to grow its share of the $155 billion food services TAM (Total Addressable Market) in FY30E. It forecasts GOV/revenues for Zomato to grow 11x/13x from FY21 levels to reach $14 billion/ $4.5 billion by FY30E.

Goldman Sachs has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 per share.

Nazara Technologies shares ended 6.16 percent higher at Rs 1,816.45 apiece after the company said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in the skill gaming company OpenPlay Technologies for Rs 186.41 crore in one or more tranches.

Shares of Indian auto component suppliers rallied after reports that Tesla Inc is in talks with them as part of its plans to enter the local market. Media reports said that Tesla was seeking critical electrical, electronic and mechanical components including instrument panels, windshields, differential brakes, gears and power seats.

Anupam Rasayan share price gained over 2 percent to close at Rs 755.80 after the company said it signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) amounting Rs 135 crore with a Japanese Multinational Chemical company for supplying a life sciences related speciality chemical product.

The company will enter into a long-term contract with the Japanese multinational firm for the next four years to supply this life science related speciality chemical product.

Steel Strips Wheels

Steel Strips Wheels shares price gained over 2 percent after the company signed an agreement with Tata Steel Long Product for rolling of Round bars of various grades for a period of 3 years. The supplies from SSWL Saraikela Plant will start from October 2021. This deal has a supply potential of 50,000 MTs of rolled round bars per annum. These products will target automotive customers in India, the company said.