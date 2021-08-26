Here are key stocks that moved the most on August 26

The Indian equity benchmark indices ended flat Thursday amid mixed global cues. The Sensex ended 4.89 points, or 0.01 percent, higher at 55,949.10, while the Nifty gained 2.25 points, or 0.01 percent, to close at 16,636.90 on the monthly F&O expiry day.

Broader markets outperformed the frontliners as the midcap and smallcap indices ended higher. In the August series, Sensex gained 6.1 percent and the Nifty added 5.3 percent.

Among sectors, gains were seen in FMCG, private banks, financial services and realty indices, while metals, IT, pharma and auto sectors witnessed selling.

Read here:

"Indian Equity markets join hands with global markets for a wait and watch mood ahead of Powell’s speech in Jackson hole. We are not expecting any hawkish commentary by Powell amid rising covid cases in the US therefore we are seeing just a consolidation at an all-time high instead of any profit-booking," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Bharti Airtel shares ended 4.18 percent lower at Rs 586.85 apiece. The telecom operator's board is scheduled to meet on August 29 to consider various fund-raising options, including equity, debt and even a combination of both.

The shares M&M Financial Services (MMFSL) rallied 5.55 percent to close at Rs 155.10 as the company is reported to induct Raul Rebello, Axis Bank’s EVP & head of rural lending & financial inclusion as its COO. CNBC-TV18 reported that MMFSL is looking to strengthen its top management team in a challenging environment and appoint Rebello soon. Rebello has been working with Axis Bank since January 2003, and his domain knowledge in rural lending ties in well with MMFSL’s core focus.

Global technology company Affle India shares ended at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 4,180.45 apiece on the BSE after the company’s board approved the sub-division of its equity shares.

Hind Rectifiers

Hind Rectifiers share price jumped 8.12 percent to end at Rs 198.35 after Cassini Partners LP bought 98,612 equity shares in the company (0.59 percent) at Rs 181.9 a share.

The stock price touched a 52-week high of Rs 209.40, rising 14 percent intraday on August 26

In the previous trading session, the share closed 19.98 percent, or Rs 30.55, higher at Rs 183.45. The share price has added almost 30 percent in the last three days and gained 44 percent in the last year.

Mangalam Cement

Mangalam Cement shares fell over 3 percent after the company announced that a shutdown of its Kiln-II of Morak (Rajasthan) plant was being taken for approximately 40 days for the purpose of change of cooler in the said Kiln-II.