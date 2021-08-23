The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher Monday led by gains in IT stocks. The Sensex rose 226.47 points, or 0.41 percent, to end at 55,555.79, while the Nifty closed 45.95 points, or 0.28 percent, higher at 16,496.45.

Broader markets underperformed the headline indices as the midcap and smallcap indices ended lower. Among sectors, Nifty IT and Nifty Financial Services ended in the green, while selling pressure was witnessed in automobile, media, metal, PSU Bank and realty indices.

"Markets are currently dancing to global tunes and we expect this trend to continue in absence of any major domestic event. Besides, the upcoming derivatives expiry of August month contracts and continuous fall in the broader markets would keep the participants on the edge," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

Amid all, we reiterate our cautious view and suggest keeping positions on both sides. Investors, on the other hand, can consider accumulating stocks that are now available at good bargains, he added.

Here are key stocks that moved the most on August 23

Zomato share price declined 8.80 percent to end at Rs 127.00 as the lock-in period for the company’s anchor investors ended, leading to high share sales volume on stock exchanges.

Anchor investors have a 30-day lock-in period post-allotment. This means they cannot sell their shares before 30 days from the date of allotment. Zomato shares debuted on bourses on July 23, 2021. Zomato was listed on exchanges on July 23, 2021.

Shares of HCL Technologies rallied 4.10 percent to Rs 1,162.90 apiece on the BSE after CLSA raised the target price on the stock. The international brokerage has retained a buy call on the stock and increased the target to Rs 1,320 per share from Rs 1,180 earlier.

The company indicates a healthy near-term revenue growth outlook with hopes of improved order bookings, which makes HCL confident it will narrow the gap on organic revenue growth versus its larger peers in FY23-24, CLSA said.

HCL Technologies shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,178.05 intraday.

The share price of Adani Enterprises ended 2.21 percent lower at Rs 1,395.85 after capital market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) put on hold the initial public offering (IPO) of Adani Wilmar due to an investigation that is pending against the flagship entity of ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group.

The shares of cement manufacturer Nuvoco Vistas Corporation ended above its listing price after a weak debut on the bourses. The stock ended at Rs 531.30 apiece, rising 12.80 percent from its listing price of Rs 471.00 on the BSE.

However, the stock closed 6.79 percent lower than the issue price of Rs 570.

Cadila Healthcare shares gained 2.21 percent to end at Rs 547.05 apiece after the pharmaceuticals major received emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. This is the sixth coronavirus vaccine to get approval in India and the first to get approved on a DNA platform.

ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine with an efficacy of more than 66 percent. The vaccine has been approved for children above 12 years of age, making it the first vaccine to be approved for the 12-18 years age group in India.