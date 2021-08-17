Here are key stocks that moved the most on August 17

The Indian equity benchmark indices staged a sharp recovery from the day's lows to end Tuesday's volatile session higher led by strong buying in IT and FMCG stocks. The Sensex jumped 209.69 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 55,792.27, while the Nifty ended 51.55 points, or 0.31 percent, higher at 16,614.60.

The broader market ended mixed as the Nifty Midcap100 gained 0.33 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap100 closed 0.25 percent lower.

Among sectors, IT, FMCG and Pharma indices ended in the green, while Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty fell the most.

"Markets remained volatile for yet another session but managed to end marginally higher. The recent surge in the index lacks decisiveness due to prevailing underperformance from the banking pack, which holds considerable weightage. Besides, the continuous profit-taking in the broader indices is also keeping the participants on the edge," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

Considering the scenario, it’s prudent to limit naked leveraged positions and maintain caution in the selection of stocks, he added.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises

The shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises rallied another 13.19 percent to end at Rs 4,920.40 on the BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,956.95 apiece intraday.

The company reported strong earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 489 crore against a net loss of Rs 208 crore in the year-ago period. Brokerage CLSA upgraded the rating on the stock to Outperform from Sell and raised the target price to Rs 4,420 per share from Rs 2,900 earlier.

The share price of Vodafone Idea fell over three percent after the company reported weak earnings for the quarter ended June 2021. Brokerages reduced their target price on the stock amid the deteriorating financial position of the company and uncertainty over fundraising.

Global brokerage CLSA said Vodafone Idea’s (VIdea) Q1FY22 revenue was below its estimate due to a higher-than-expected 12.4 million decline in subscribers during the second wave of Covid-19.

Vedanta

The shares of Vedanta ended 10.05 percent lower at Rs 302.65 after t he Madras High Court issued notice to the company on remediation of contaminated sites within its copper smelter in Tuticorin after a Tuticorin-based social activist Fathima Babu filed a PIL. The company has been given five weeks to respond to notice and the matter is listed for late September.

Tata Consultancy Services shares gained more than 2 percent to end at Rs 3,552.40 apiece on the BSE. The stock hit more than a three-year high of Rs 3,560.25 intraday, taking the market capitalisation (mcap) of the company above the Rs 13 lakh crore mark. The TCS stock was on course to close higher for the ninth trading session in a row.

Petronet LNG shares ended over 4 percent higher after positive commentary from the company's management. In the June quarter, the company's management toned down its capital expenditure plans related to compressed biogas plants and LNG retail outlets. In the previous quarter, it had announced aggressive capex plans that worried investors.

Only 25 LNG retail outlets will likely be put up in the first phase to evaluate viability, the company's management said on a conference call with investors.

VST Tillers Tractors

The share price of VST Tillers Tractors jumped 11 percent to Rs 2,220.00 apiece on the BSE after the company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose 40.7 percent YoY to Rs 24.01 crore while operating revenues increased by 32.39 percent to Rs 193.60 crore as against Rs 146.24 crore during the Q1FY21.

SpiceJet shares rose over 4 percent after the company announced it was transferring its cargo and logistics services on a slump sale basis to its subsidiary SpiceXpress and Logistics Private Limited. The proposed transfer of business to SpiceXpress will allow the new company to rapidly grow its innovative logistics platform and its unique fulfilment as a service business model," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, in a statement.