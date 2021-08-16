Here are key stocks that moved the most on August 16

The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher Monday led by gains in metals and FMCG stocks. The Sensex gained 145.29 points, or 0.26 points, to end at 55,582.58, while the Nifty closed 33.95 points, or 0.21 percent, higher at 16,563.05.

Broader markets underperformed the frontliners as the midcap and smallcap indices closed lower.

Among sectors, selling was seen in PSU Bank, auto, IT, media and pharma indices, while Nifty Metals, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Financial Services ended in the green.

Read here:

"As the results season is largely behind us, domestic factors viz. updates on further unlocking and pace of vaccination will remain in focus. Meanwhile, the performance of the global indices may induce further volatility. Since we’re seeing limited participation, traders should focus on sectors that are trading in sync with the benchmark and wisely choose the stocks," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

The share price of Tata Steel rallied almost 4 percent, continuing its stellar bull run on upbeat sentiment. The stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,534.60 apiece intraday.

The stock price has risen over 131 percent this year so far, while the brokerages feel more upside is left after the company reported strong June quarter earnings and provided a robust outlook for India and Europe business.

In its post-earnings conference call, Tata Steel's management gave a strong outlook on Europe and India business operational performance, leading brokerages to raise the target price on the stock.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises ended over 7 percent higher after the company reported its earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Brokerage CLSA upgraded the rating on the stock to Outperform from Sell and raised the target price to Rs 4,420 per share from Rs 2,900 earlier.

The stock price hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,374.90 apiece intraday.

SpiceJet share price declined 4.4 percent after the domestic aviation company’s net loss increased in the quarter ended June 2021. The airlines posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 731.12 crore in Q1FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 600.52 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Vodafone Idea shares ended 5.54 percent lower at Rs 5.97 apiece after the company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 7,319 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2021. The company had reported a Rs 25,460 crore loss in the same quarter a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Vodafone Idea (VIL) declined by about 14 percent to Rs 9,152.3 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 10,659.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

Gravita India

The shares of Gravita India ended 12.58 percent higher at Rs 209.45 apiece after the company expanded its existing capacity in its Chittoor unit. The existing capacity of the said unit has been increased by 10,200 MTPA and as of date, the total capacity of this unit for lead recycling is 38,200 MTPA, the company said.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 212.00 intraday.