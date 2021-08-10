Here are key stocks that moved the most on August 10

The Indian equity benchmark indices ended Tuesday's volatile session with minor gains amid mixed global cues. The Sensex gained 151.81 points, or 0.28 percent, to end at 54,554.66, while the Nifty closed 21.85 points, or 0.13 percent higher at 16,280.10.

Broader markets underperformed the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100 fell 2.3 percent and the Nifty Midcap100 ended 1 percent lower.

Among sectors, metal, PSU banks, realty and media indices declined over 2 per cent each, while Nifty IT and Nifty Financial Services ended in the green.

"Small correction or a cyclic profit booking will surely hit the market, but Indian Market is clearly going to outshine in coming days, The investors don't need to panic at all, the stocks with strong fundamentals still have huge potential and will defiantly outperform in coming days. This sell-off is very much temporary and will be treated as an opportunity for Averaging good stocks in the coming days," said Rahul Sharma, Co- Founder, Equity99.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Shares of Shree Cement ended 4 percent lower after the company reported its June quarter earnings. Experts believe that even though the company's results were mostly in line with estimates, the street had expected a beat after its peers like UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cement and ACC delivered a 10 percent to 15 percent beat on EBITDA front.

The company's performance was not good enough to drive earnings upgrade and with limited valuation expansion headroom, said experts.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings

Sona BLW Precision Forgings share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 559.65, rising more than 16 percent intraday after the company reported a net profit of Rs 82.2 crore in the quarter ended June 2021. The company’s revenue jumped 226 percent YoY to Rs 501 crore. However, the stock ended 1.80 percent higher at Rs 488.70 apiece on the BSE.

Hinduja Global Solutions

Shares of Hinduja Global Solutions ended at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 3,235.85 after the company entered into definitive agreement to divest its healthcare services business to funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA).

The transaction based on an enterprise value of $1,200 million, subject to closing adjustments, is expected to complete within 90 days, subject to shareholder and other regulatory approvals, the company said.

Timken India