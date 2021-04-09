Here are key stocks that moved the most on April 9 Updated : April 09, 2021 03:41 PM IST Shares of Srei Infrastructure Finance were locked in a 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 7 per share on the BSE. Zensar Technologies was up 2 percent after the company entered into a global strategic partnership with US-based Claimatic. Published : April 09, 2021 03:41 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply