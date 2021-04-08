  • SENSEX
Here are key stocks that moved the most on April 8

Updated : April 08, 2021 03:37 PM IST

Shares of Barbeque Nation were locked at the upper end of the 20 percent upper circuit for the second day.
JSW Steel surged nearly 10 percent after the company reported improved production in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020-21.
Published : April 08, 2021 03:37 PM IST

