Here are key stocks that moved the most on April 8

Indian shares ended off day's high but in the green, rising for a third straight session on Thursday. Gains in metals and IT stocks were capped by losses in banks and financials. The Sensex ended 84 points higher at 49,746 while the Nifty rose 55 points to settle at 14,874.

On the Nifty50 index, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Shree Cement, UlteaTech Cement and Hindalco were the top gainers while IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Sun Pharma, SBI Life, and Bajaj Finance led the losses.

Broader markets outperformed with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.6 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Barbeque Nation Hospitality: Shares of restaurant chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality were locked at the upper end of the 20 percent upper circuit of Rs 708.45 for the second day in a row on Thursday. It is up 44 percent from its listing price of Rs 489.85. The stock got listed at a 2 percent discount to issue price on Wednesday after the Bengaluru-based casual dining restaurant chain raised about Rs 453 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) between March 24-26.

Ashok Leyland: The share price of Ashok Leyland rose over 5 percent on Thursday after the commercial vehicles firm announced its plan to create two new subsidiaries to strengthen its footprint in green transport solutions. The first subsidiary Switch Mobility Automotive is being formed to carry on the EV strategy in India, which forms part of its global entity. The second is OHM Global Mobility Private Ltd, which will focus on providing Mobility as a service offering.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel surged nearly 10 percent after the company reported improved production in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020-21. The company, in a press release, announced that it has achieved crude steel production of 4.19 million tons in 4Q FY21, a growth of 2 percent QoQ and 6 percent YoY.

Tata Steel: Shares of Tata Steel was up over percent after S&P raised the credit rating of Tata Steel and its subsidiary ABJA Investment Co from ‘B+’ to ‘BB-' on deleveraging and strong operating momentum. Tata Steel's debt level is expected to decline materially in the next two years due to a strong cash flow and the company's stated intention to reduce debt.