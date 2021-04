The Indian equity market ended sharply lower dragged by heavy selling in banking and financial stocks. The Sensex plunged 983.58 points, or 1.98 percent to end at 48,782.36, while the Nifty closed 263.80 points, or 1.77 percent lower at 14,631.10. Midcap and smallcap indices declined 0.4 percent each.

Barring Nifty Pharma, all other sectoral indices were ended in the red with Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Auto losing the most.

Read here: Sensex slumps 983 points, Nifty ends below 14,650; banks drag; pharma stocks outperform

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Banks, NBFCs

Shares of banks and NBFCs such as HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, among others dipped 2-4 percent each. Nifty Bank fell 2.77 percent.

Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) share price dropped over 2 percent after the FMCG major reported its Q4FY21 earnings. The company posted a 44.8 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 2,190 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, beating CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 1,975 crore.

Global brokerage Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on HUL, setting a target price of Rs 2,750. It said the FMCG major's margins could see an improvement in the second half of FY22.

Persistent Systems

Shares of Persistent Systems jumped over 9 percent intraday to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,184.60 apiece after the company reported higher profit of Rs 137.7 crore in Q4FY21 as against Rs 120.9 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 1,113.3 crore from Rs 1,075.4 crore, QoQ. The stock ended 2.1 percent higher.

Tata Coffee

Shares of Tata Coffee ended more than 2 percent higher after hitting a fresh 52-week high intraday. The company posted a more than two-fold jump in Q4FY21 consolidated net profit at Rs 57.37 crore as against Rs 24.05 crore in Q4FY20. Net income rose by 17 percent to Rs 612.06 crore from Rs 523.46 crore, YoY.

AU Small Finance Bank