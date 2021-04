The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Thursday amid high volatility on F&O expiry. The Sensex gained 32.10 points, or 0.06 per cent to close at 49,765.94, while the Nifty ended April F&O series at 14,894.90, up 30.35 points, or 0.20 percent.

The midcap index ended lower, while smallcap index closed over half a percent higher.

Among sectors, metals, financial services and private banks gained, while PSU Bank, auto, IT and FMCG indices ended in the red.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Steel stocks

Steel stocks rallied the most on Thursday with the Nifty Metal index ending 4.5 per cent higher. Among stocks, JSW Steel jumped 9. 5 percent, Tata Steel surged 6.5 percent, SAIL rallied over 8 percent, Vedanta gained over 4.5 percent, while Jindal Steel & Power rose over 2 percent.

CLSA, in a report, said that China's removal of rebate on value-added tax (VAT) charged on exports of several steel products, making exports less attractive, augurs well for Indian steel companies.

"We believe part of the rebate cut is already priced in, with China export prices up 21% MoM (domestic price up 13%). Robust Chinese demand and higher raw material prices are likely to keep near-term steel prices elevated. Indian steel prices have more room to increase with spot prices at a 15/8% discount to import/export parity," CLSA said.

Tata Communications

The share price of Tata Communications ended almost 3 percent lower after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2021, missing street estimates.

Tata Communications' net profit in Q4FY21 fell 12.5 percent to Rs 270.6 crore from Rs 309.4 crore, while revenue declined 3.5 percent to Rs 4,073.3 crore from Rs 4,222.8 crore, QoQ.

The profit and revenue of the company were below CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 301.7 crore and Rs 4,334 crore, respectively.

Morepen Laboratories

Shares of Morepen Laboratories continued its rally and jumped another 9 percent, a day after the pharma company's board approved an investment proposed by Switzerland-based Corinth Group.