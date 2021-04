The Indian equity market ended higher Tuesday led by strong gains in metals, banks and auto stocks. The Sensex surged 557.63 points, or 1.15 percent to 48,944.14, while the Nifty closed 168.85 points, or 1.17 percent higher at 14,653.85. Broader markets supported the rally with smallcap and midcap indices rising over 1.5 percent each.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU rallying over 2 percent each followed by pharma, auto, financial services and IT indices

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

HDFC Life Insurance Company

HDFC Life Insurance Company shares declined 3.7 percent after the company reported its March quarter earnings. The company posted a 2.3 percent rise in Q4FY21 consolidated net profit at Rs 319.06 crore. During the quarter, the life insurer collected new premiums of Rs 434.47 crore as against Rs 298.40 crore in the year-ago period. The company sold about 9.8 lakh new individual policies in the quarter, registering a YoY growth of 10 percent in FY21.

Hindustan Zinc

The share price of Hindustan Zinc ended 4.7 percent higher after the company reported 85.3 percent rise in its Q4FY21 net profit at Rs 2,481 crore as compared to Rs 1,339 crore in Q4FY20. The company’s revenue increased 58.2 percent to Rs 6,947 crore from Rs 4,392 crore, YoY.

EBITDA jumped 97.2 percent to Rs 3,875 crore from Rs 1,965 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 55.8 percen from 44.7 percent, YoY.

Gateway Distriparks

The shares of Gateway Distriparks rallied 13.4 percent after the company rported strong earning for the quarter ended March 2021. The company’s consolidated net profit rose to Rs 46.1 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 11.1 crore, while revenue was up 17.1 percent to Rs 350.3 crore versus Rs 299.1 crore, YoY.

