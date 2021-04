Indian indices ended lower on Friday after a volatile session amid concerns of the unrelenting surge in COVID cases and its impact on the economy. The benchmarks witnessed broad-based selling across sectors with FMCG, IT and pharma dragging the most.

The Sensex ended 202 points lower at 47,878 while the Nifty fell 65 points to settle at 14,341. For the week, both benchmarks ended around 2 percent lower.

Broader markets, however, outperformed frontline indices with the midcap index up 0.3 percent and smallcap index up 0.4 percent.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Tata Elxsi: The share price of Tata Elxsi jumped nearly 6 percent after the company reported strong March quarter earnings with a sharp increase in its net profit. The design-led technology services provider said its net profit in Q4FY21 increased 40.3 percent to Rs 115.16 crore from Rs 82.08 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations rose 18.1 percent to Rs 518.39 crore from Rs 438.88 crore, YoY.

Nazara Technologies: The share price of Nazara Technologies rose 5 percent after the company said that its consolidated revenue in the fiscal year 2021 rose sharply by 84 percent to Rs 454.2 crore led by gamified learning and eSports segments. The company had reported a revenue of Rs 247.5 crore in FY20. On the operational front, EBITDA including share of non-controlling interest for FY21 witnessed 470 percent growth over FY20.

PowerGrid: Powergrid share price added 3.5 percent on reports that the company is launching an InvIT (infrastructure investment trust) IPO by April end. This will be the first time a state-owned entity is monetizing its infrastructure assets through the InvIT route. The IPO will comprise of a fresh issue of up to Rs 4,993 crore and an offer for sale by the company worth Rs 3,000, taking the total size of the IPO around Rs 8,000 crore.