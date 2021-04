Indian benchmark indices ended higher Thursday led by gains in metals and financial stocks amid positive global cues. The Sensex rallied 374.87 points, or 0.79 percent to 48,080.67, while the Nifty closed 109.75 points, or 0.77 percent higher at 14,406.15.

Broader indices gained with the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 closing higher.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Media ended over 1 percent higher each, while FMCG, pharma and IT indices ended in the red.

Here are stocks that moved the most today:

Indiabulls Housing Finance

The share price of Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBH) surged over 7 percent after it entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with HDFC Ltd to offer housing loans to homebuyers at competitive rates.

Noting that Indiabulls Housing Finance has a pan-India branch network and a track record of customer acquisition, HDFC said under the arrangement, IBH will originate and process retail home loans as per jointly formulated credit parameters and eligibility criteria.

Oxygen stocks

Shares of oxygen gas producing companies continue to witness heavy buying interest from investors, led by the heightened demand for the gas in the country. Gagan Gases and Bhagawati Oxygen shares closed at 5 percent upper circuit because of no sellers.

With the steep rise in COIVD-19 cases in India, the need for additional oxygen supplies for extremely ill patients have risen across the country. This led a frenzy buying in the shares of oxygen gas producing companies for quick returns by retail investors.

Network18 Media & Investments

The share price of Network18 Media & Investments jumped 12 percent after the company reported a three-fold rise in its Q4 consolidated net profit with a sharp growth in operational performance.

The company posted a 241.9 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 205.8 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to Rs 60.19 crore in the corresponding period of last year. The company's consolidated revenue in Q4FY21 from operations declined 3.4 percent to Rs 1,414.7 crore from Rs 1,464.51 crore, YoY.

On the operational front, EBITDA during the quarter grew by 24 percent YoY to Rs 279 crore and operating margin expanded to the highest ever, around 19.7 percent, from 15.4 percent in the corresponding period.

TV18 Broadcast

Shares of TV18 Broadcast ended more than 18 percent higher after the company reported a sharp rise of 77 percent in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2021 with the highest-ever operating margin.

TV18 Broadcast reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 251.08 crore for the fourth quarter of FY21 as compared to Rs 141.83 crore in the year-ago period.

Pfizer

Pfizer shares ended 4.77 percent lower after the company said it has offered a not-for-profit price for its COVID-19 vaccine for the government immunisation programme.

Vaishali Pharma

Vaishali Pharma shares closed at 5 percent upper circuit after the company received an order worth $270,000 from Afghanistan for the supply of API, Packaging Material like Capsule, Glass Vial, Rubber Stopper, Flipoff Seal, Sterile Water for Injection Etc., and Specific Machinery Setup such as Tablets Manufacturing Machines.